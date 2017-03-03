Careers: Seeking a way out of that trapped feeling

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Careers: Seeking a way out of that trapped feeling

If aligning your profession with your passion is hard or impossible, finding an alternative to make up for it is essential

Gulf News
 

Finding the balance between what you would like to do and the job that is available to you can be tricky. In many cases, people work in jobs that they are not passionate about, because these are the only jobs that they qualify for or because they pay the bills. Being in this situation doesn’t mean they have to give up on their ambitions, however.

If aligning your profession with your passion is hard or impossible, finding an alternative to make up for it is essential, and so is finding ways to enjoy your job. Work takes a good chunk of our lives, so being indifferent or resentful can impact your overall lifestyle and mental health.

How can you do so if you genuinely feel trapped in a job? Here are a few points that could help you see the bright side.

Appreciate your job

You may take your job for granted, but think of your life without it. You probably will struggle financially, and you will be less likely to have the emotional or mental strength to pursue your passion. You job also probably provides benefits and perks that help you and your family live at an acceptable living standard.

Your job probably also provides some opportunities to gain experience that might not be super relevant to your interest, but still comes handy when you move jobs, handle professional situations or work connection. There are some common needs for any job, whether it is related or not to your passion. Acquiring this experience through any work you do is invaluable, and will better position you for anything you do in the future.

Know your goals

If you’re clear about what you like and dislike about your job, your chances of improving your situation are higher. Over the course of your career, you should be able to seek jobs that focus on the areas that are more favourable. These jobs may still be in a career that is far from what you want to do, but your day-to-day work should become more tolerable.

In addition, as you climb the corporate ladder and acquire more control of the type of job you do, you will be able to switch to a focus that is more fulfilling. That is why it is important to recognise what you enjoy in your job even if it doesn’t meet your aspirations.

Channel your passion

Work isn’t the only resource to practice what you’re passionate about. If you’re stuck in a job that just pays the bill, use your evenings and weekends to do what you enjoy. Volunteer, mentor or join industry groups. Start a side business or freelance, based on what you want to do. Hang out and network with professionals who work in that other field and learn more about its ins and outs. By doing so, you will get part of the experience.

In addition, in some cases, what people really seek in a field isn’t the job itself as much as the fulfilment of one aspect or more in that job. If you can accomplish that goal by volunteering or practicing what you enjoy in a non-formal way, you should be to fulfil your passion partially.

Look beyond the job

Don’t resent everything related to your current job because it is in a field that you don’t care about. Human relationships that are created around the workplace can be valuable, and so can be the business connections, learning experiences and shared moments. Don’t waste these opportunities for professional and personal growth. Make the best out of the opportunity that you have, and don’t overlook the benefits and expertise that you can earn.

Your positive attitude toward your job will make your daily duties easier, help you be successful and also position you for advancement opportunities. Although this might not matter in an unloved career, it may mean more money, benefits and perks — all of which could lead to a more comfortable life that allows you the time and money to pursue what you enjoy.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Getting over being stuck

See the benefits of having a job

Understand transferable skills

Find ways to practice what you like

Focus on the positive aspects and tasks

— R.O.

More from Careers

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsCareers

Also In Careers

Girl Scout Cookies: A marketing training ground

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger