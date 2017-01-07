Use online financial resources effectively

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Use online financial resources effectively

You must become as savvy as possible in spotting advertising, paid content and scams

Gulf News
 

Millennials are often perceived as self-absorbed and sceptical. They may often be associated with using technology excessively for all purposes including online shopping and researching whatever comes their way. This generation that has captured news headlines often lately has seen and lived the fallout of the financial crisis, and its members may be less than trusting when they deal with financial institutions.

Although many may not aspire to hold a selfie stick and record every waking moment in a social media post, there is something to learn from this generation’s approach to life. The use of technology and research can help anyone of any age make better financial decisions. It is lucky for all of us to be living in a world that has massive resources at our fingertips, but we need to know how to use them effectively to our advantage.

Making sound financial decisions takes more than glancing at the first couple of results rendered by a Google search, or asking a couple for Facebook friends for recommendations. To ensure that your online research is useful, you must become as savvy as possible in spotting advertising, paid content and scams, of course. You also must develop your skills in reading between the lines for sales pitches and biased advice. Remember, although there are many free, valuable resources online, there is also massive amount of information that has to be filtered and sorted out.

So what can you do as a consumer when you are researching an offer, a service or a product. Here are a few points to keep in mind.

Trust in moderation

Although recognised financial institutions are certainly not scammers, trusting what is being offered to you as the best solution for your needs may be doing yourself a disservice. Until you shop around, you really won’t know if an offer is good or not.

As simple as getting a credit card, there is a multitude of option out there, and some can save you a bunch while others may be costly. To know that you’re getting the best deal on a card that meets your need, do an independent research of what banks are offering and what you can get.

Having said that, if you have a trusted financial adviser inside or outside of your bank, you may eventually come to trust this person in doing the shopping on your behalf. And if this person is able to explain why your rate and terms are competitive, then you may proceed without having to check around.

To build this level of trust, however, you must scrutinise the advice you’re getting initially. Do a thorough comparison based on your research to know your options, and ensure that you’re getting the best deal you can get.

Filter promotions

You know that a box of juice or cereal that is marked healthy isn’t necessarily so. Similarly, filter any promotional language associated with your offers and products. If a bank advertises best rates, check around to verify. If a product claims to be the state of the art, read reviews and compare specifications for yourself.

Apply this same critical thinking when you’re receiving offers verbally from a sales or bank representative. Be prepared with a list of questions to ask, and take your time to compare offers as thoroughly as possible. Don’t get stuck on one point (like price), because sometime a cheaper offer isn’t necessarily better, although it might be attractive for a price-conscious consumer. Retailers and service providers promote their products in various way hoping to appeal to whatever you care about.

Once you learn how to focus on facts and filter promotions, you will be better positioned to compare offers quickly. This approach may get you involved in a lot more research and you may appear to be sceptical of information received from others, but it should help you make better decisions — somehow like a millennial.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Do your research

Know how to question offers and services

Look at the options available to you

Don’t fall for promotions

Be prepared to make comparisons

— R.O.

More from Money

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car