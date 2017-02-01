UAE personal loans reach Dh434 billion: Guess how much you owe?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE personal loans reach Dh434 billion: Guess how much you owe?

Debts up year-on-year but down from three months earlier

 

Dubai: Personal debts incurred by residents in the UAE have started to slow down amid tight lending conditions, according to the data provided by a bank.

The average person in the country now owes Dh42,571 in debts, such as credit card balances, car loans and other forms of personal borrowings. The figure for the third quarter of 2016, the most recent available, shows a slight decline in borrowings from three months earlier, but is still higher than in the same period of 2015, when per capita loans reached Dh41,240.

According to Alp Eke, senior economist at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), which provided the data, the downtrend is likely to continue, as financial institutions remain cautious about extending credit to customers.

“There was a slight decline [in the third quarter]. Maybe this trend will continue. In my opinion, lending institutions have more strict guidelines because deposit growth is limited,” Eke said.

All tossed together, UAE residents’ total personal loans reached Dh434.23 billion in the same period, slightly up from Dh430 billion in the second quarter. Personal loans for consumption amounted to Dh138.95 billion, while borrowings for business reasons hit Dh295.28 billion.

The latest available figures coincide with a new research by a comparison site, which found that the number of people borrowing money from lenders and banks has declined.

According to compareit4me, the number of people applying for personal loans in 2016 dropped by 1.68 per cent over a year earlier.

However, those who did attempt to get some financial aid had made multiple applications to different banks, thereby causing the number of personal loan applications to register a rise of 10.26 per cent. The findings suggest that UAE residents had more difficulty obtaining loans from financial institutions last year.

“This could be seen as evidence for the argument that banks were somewhat less willing to give out credit during 2016,” said Jon Richards, CEO at compareit4me.

“With the liquidity crunch caused, in part, by low oil prices, banks have had to tighten their belts, and a manifestation of that is that normal consumers see less easy access to personal finance. On the other side of the coin, with uncertainty in the market, it would appear that UAE consumers are being more careful about taking out credit.”

Richards expect the trend to continue this year. “We may see fewer individuals ready to take out personal finance, and those who do want to take out personal loans may find it more difficult to get approvals.”

More from Money

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

Dubai gold prices: Is bullion back in vogue?

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa