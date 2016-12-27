UAE consumers warned: Beware of New Year debt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE consumers warned: Beware of New Year debt

Behaviour expert explains why revellers are in for a 'nasty' New Year shock

 

Dubai: As New Year’s Eve revellers across the UAE prepare to ring in 2017, analysts have warned against spending with credit or debit cards.

Residents who prefer to swipe their plastic money tend to spend more than those who use physical bills and coins, hence those who don’t leave their payment cards while they're out celebrating or shopping could be in store for a “nasty New Year shock,” according to a research from a London Business School professor.

Niro Sivanathan, associate professor of organisational behaviour, suggested that using cash instead could keep festive spending under control.

“Parting with cash is psychologically painful. Consumers are therefore less likely to spend as much when cash is the only payment option available,” Sivanathan said. “Pay with credit decouples the pleasure of consumption from the pain of paying.”

The UAE is not just one of the most popular destinations for New Year’s Eve revellers, it is also the world’s most expensive place to celebrate the special occasion. A night of party at a restaurant in Dubai, for example, can easily set a partygoer back Dh2,240, much higher than what one would spend in New York, London, Paris or Amsterdam, according to Travelex research.

Although shoppers in the region used to be quite less receptive to cashless transactions, the latest research showed that more and more people in the UAE are now embracing the convenience of contactless payments.

Data released by PwC indicated that the pace of take-up of online shopping alone is now accelerating, with the percentage of people buying on the internet on a daily basis doubling from six per cent in 2014 to 12 per cent in 2015. The number is now higher than the global average, though the percentage of weekly and monthly shoppers still lags behind.

Consumers in the region shop for different items online, with clothing and footwear, as well as electronics, computers, books and music being highly in demand.

In a separate study by Morgan Stanley Research, it was found that more than a third (34 per cent) of online shoppers are expected to purchase groceries online this year.

Sivanathan warned that cashless transactions are a “powerful anaesthetic” as they shield the consumer from the “psychological pain” that comes with spending money. And the more detached the consumer is, the more likely the spending goes up.

“Paying with credit decouples the pleasure of consumption from the pain of paying. Paying with contactless payment further reduces the friction and anaesthetises the psychological pain that accompanies payment, seducing us into splashing out even more on those pricey purchases.”

“The more consumers can decouple the pleasure of consumption from the psychological pain of expenditure, the bigger the risk of a holiday season financial debt,” warned Sivanathan.

The study also found some “worrying implications” for some shoppers, as buying luxury goods on credit is especially attractive to those who have low self-esteem.

“These individuals seek to boost their self-esteem by purchasing high-status goods to make them feel better about themselves. The combined effect of low self-esteem, high status goods and the ability to purchase on credit creates a perfect storm. This can be dangerous. Consumers with low self-esteem are at higher risk of falling into debt.”

 

More from Money

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

US mutual fund trustees face investor lawsuits

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan