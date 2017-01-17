Mobile
Revealed: 8 richest people on earth

Their fortunes have been so accelerating fast one of them could be a trillionaire in 25 years

 

Dubai: The world’s eight richest people have a combined net worth of  $426.2 billion, which is almost the same as the total wealth of 3.6 billion people on the planet.

Oxfam’s report, ‘An economy for the 99 per cent’ illustrates that the rich-poor divide is far greater than had been feared and that the wealthiest are accumulating fortunes at an astonishing rate.

And if the richest continue to build fortunes at the same rate, the world could see its first trillionaire in just 25 years. Anyone who owns $1 trillion can spend $1 million every day for 2,738 years.

Here’s a quick look at the eight wealthiest people  on earth today:


1. Bill Gates, America founder of Microsoft
Net worth: $75 billion)
Businessman Bill Gates exits through the lobby at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City.


2. Amancio Ortega, Spanish founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain
Net worth: $67 billionAmancio Ortega


3. Warren Buffett, American CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $60.8 billionBUS_warren2

 

4. Carlos Slim Helu,  Mexican owner of Grupo Carso
Net worth: $50 billionMexican tycoon Carlos Slim Helu


5. Jeff Bezos, American founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon
Net worth: $45.2 billionJeff Bezos

 

6. Mark Zuckerberg, American chairman, chief executive officer; co-founder of Facebook
Net worth: $44.6 billionZuckerberg


7. Larry Ellison, American co-founder and CEO of Oracle
Net worth: $43.6 billionLarry Ellison

 

8. Michael Bloomberg, American founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP
Net worth: $40 billion
Michael Bloomberg

