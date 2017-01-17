Revealed: 8 richest people on earth
Dubai: The world’s eight richest people have a combined net worth of $426.2 billion, which is almost the same as the total wealth of 3.6 billion people on the planet.
Oxfam’s report, ‘An economy for the 99 per cent’ illustrates that the rich-poor divide is far greater than had been feared and that the wealthiest are accumulating fortunes at an astonishing rate.
And if the richest continue to build fortunes at the same rate, the world could see its first trillionaire in just 25 years. Anyone who owns $1 trillion can spend $1 million every day for 2,738 years.
Here’s a quick look at the eight wealthiest people on earth today:
1. Bill Gates, America founder of Microsoft
Net worth: $75 billion)
2. Amancio Ortega, Spanish founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain
Net worth: $67 billion
3. Warren Buffett, American CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $60.8 billion
4. Carlos Slim Helu, Mexican owner of Grupo Carso
Net worth: $50 billion
5. Jeff Bezos, American founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon
Net worth: $45.2 billion
6. Mark Zuckerberg, American chairman, chief executive officer; co-founder of Facebook
Net worth: $44.6 billion
7. Larry Ellison, American co-founder and CEO of Oracle
Net worth: $43.6 billion
8. Michael Bloomberg, American founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP
Net worth: $40 billion