Financial planning is essential for contract workers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Financial planning is essential for contract workers

Get a clear idea of how much money you are likely to make over the year and your expense

Gulf News
 

For people who have commission or contract jobs or whose income is unpredictable or seasonal, financial planning is essential to ensure not only that they make ends meet year-around, but also to reduce their stress around the times when cash flow is low.

Having an irregular income is more common than many think. From retail staff to contract workers or even independent psychiatrists and physicians, it is often hard to maintain a steady income through the year. Think of summer months, when people flock to vacation destinations and impact many businesses.

The good news is that the income irregularity in itself is predictable if you’re in such a business. So all you really need to do is to plan for the months or times when business is low. And it is also important to be realistic about the fact that a huge commission every once in a while, for example, could be exceptional and therefore should not warrant a huge boost in your lifestyle.

Here are a few points to keep in mind in planning for maintaining your income and cash flow.

Know your patterns

Get a clear idea of how much money you are likely to make over the year and your expenses, too. If you have been in the same job or field for a few years, it could be helpful to take a look at your past years’ income and expenses. If you’re new to the industry, get some realistic expectations by talking to your peers and contacts.

Once you have a good sense of your overall annual income. It is time to know your expenses, which are probably part in any past budget you created. In particular, take note of any big payments that might fall during likely tough times.

For example, if you’re paying school tuition or rent on a certain number of instalments, you will want to plan ahead for these upcoming payments.

Plan for savings

A casual approach to savings may not work. You will need to come up with a number for how much you will need to save every month to ensure that you can pay your bills and live comfortably when income is low. Once you have this number in mind, you can either plan to have the money transferred automatically from your account to a separate account or you do so manually.

If you income fluctuate significantly from one month to the other, it could be hard to save the same amount of money every month, however. In this case, you will need to come up with a quarterly amount, for example, and try to target this number over several months.

Don’t lean on credit

Although your cash flow problems can be solved by leaning on the use of credit cards, it is easy to get dragged into living well beyond your means, especially as you begin to push the payment of your credit card balance well down the road. That is typically the slippery slope that leads to the beginning of a debt spiral.

Having said that, you’re expecting a big payment coming up in a month or so, and you’re certain that the money spent on your card will be paid off, that is one good way to navigate the expenses required when income is low.

Schedule payments effectively

Monthly payments are best for people whose income is regular and monthly. If your work is seasonal and you want to reduce the stress of scheduling monthly payment, try to plan for different payment schedules or ask if you can pay in advance — place deposits — for some services. For example, your bank may allow you to make several car loan payments ahead of their dates. Your landlord probably won’t mind getting some money ahead of its due date.

Although this may appear to be a burden on your finances, getting some big payments out of the way while you have the money could be a great help later. A little bit of planning can go a long way in reducing your stress around managing regular expenses on an irregular income.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Managing irregular incomes

 Be realistic about your income over the year

 Plan for how to pay your monthly bills

 Save instead of using credit, if you can

 Pay ahead when you have the money

 R.O.

More from Money

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

Also In Money

UAE remains top remitter to this country

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?