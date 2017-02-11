ETF buyers join funds in metals frenzy as deficit prospects rise

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ETF buyers join funds in metals frenzy as deficit prospects rise

Mounting supply concerns in some metals, along with bets on increased spending on US infrastructure have also given prices a lift

Gulf News
 

New York: Investors in exchange-traded funds are taking a shine to metals.

Assets held in long-only industrial-metals ETFs reached $1.33 billion (Dh4.8 billion) in January, the highest since September 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence showed. Net-long positions in copper surged to a record last week, as the tally of outstanding contracts on the Comex in New York extended their ascent to an all-time high.

The Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-index has rallied more than 6 per cent this year in its best start to a year since 2012 amid signs of economic stabilisation in China, the world’s largest consumer of these raw materials. In 2016, the nation’s fixed assets investment in infrastructure climbed 17 per cent, boosting demand. Mounting supply concerns in some metals, along with bets on increased spending on US bridges, roads and airports following the election in November, have also given prices a lift.

“The fundamentals are starting to shape up after many years of oversupply and decreasing demand,” said Maxwell Gold, a New York-based director for investment strategy at ETF Securities LLC. Investors are jumping back in amid “expectations of deficits for nickel and other metals to persist into 2017 and potentially into 2018 as well.”

London-listed ETFS Industrial Metals, managed by ETF Securities, attracted $41.8 million this year through Friday, the most among 124 industrial-metal ETFs tracked by Bloomberg. The jump comes after its biggest quarterly inflow since inception in 2006, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Assets in the fund have reached $243.9 million, up 28 per cent from the end of 2016, as prices rallied.

China has been showing signs of stabilising growth in recent months, as an increasingly wealthy middle class helps shift the economy away from a reliance on investment and trade. The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI held steady at a 34-month high in January, as production increased for the fifty-first consecutive month.

Government crackdown

Nickel advanced about 5 per cent this month through Monday, delivering the biggest return of 22 raw materials on the Bloomberg Commodity Index, amid speculation that the government crackdown on mining in the Philippines will curb supply from the nation that accounts for about a fifth of world output. On Monday, the metal rose 2.2 per cent to settle at $10,450 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange.

Copper has rallied 22 per cent in the past six months on the LME, as workers at Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, moved closer to a strike. The threat of a work stoppage at BHP Billiton Ltd.’ s mine in Chile comes at a time when Freeport-McMoRan Inc is still awaiting approval from the Indonesian government to resume copper concentrate exports from its Grasberg mine.

Barclays Plc forecast last week that these supply risks could push copper above $6,000 a ton. Copper closed 1.3 per cent higher at $5,846 a tonne on the LME.

Zinc has climbed 67 per cent in the past 12 months, the best performer on the Bloomberg Commodity Index, as shuttered mines helped push the market to a deficit. Demand exceeded production by 263,000 tons in the first 11 months of 2016, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group said Jan. 16.

More from Money

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Metal
follow this tag on MGNMetal
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Metal
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

Dubai gold prices continue to fall

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year