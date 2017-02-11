Don’t let fun add to your debt load

Entertainment doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Yes, paying for an overnight trip provides a different experience than popcorn and movie at home, but adding to your debt because of the former’s costs could increase your stress down the road.

For people who are struggling to make ends meet, it is smart to be armed with leisure ideas that do not break the bank instead of stressing out about what they can’t afford. Luckily, living in the UAE provides many opportunities for fun places — like beaches, parks, malls, etc -- that can be enjoyed for free and nearby destinations that can make for nice daytrips on limited budgets.

If you are in this position, you just need to begin with a change of mindset and a budget. Once you have a budget for leisure activities, your next task is to decide what matters to you and your family, and it is important to have everyone on the same page.

Here a few points to keep in mind.

Frequency of activities

Some people prefer to have frequent fun activities at a low budget for each rather than having big costly outings that are far in between. People are different, however, and situations are, too. So every month, see how you and your family would like to spend your budget. If you don’t have anything planned, assign a weekly budget for whatever comes up. By doing so, you can be sure that you don’t spend randomly on activities that you might not have planned for them.

In addition, thinking of the frequency of your activities can help you pan for expensive events. For example, if you know that you will be going out of town later in the month, you might want to save up to be able to have more fun during your vacation. Planning ahead means that your expenses won’t just be stacked on your credit card.

Free fun

Be on the outlook for free-admission days, free-access venues, etc. It could allow you to try more places and activities without spending any of your budget — if you go on particular days or during off-peak times. Be careful, though, as to how much you spend around each of these outings in terms of shopping for supplies, food and beverages and gift-store purchases. Again the best solution is to go with a budget and stick to it as much as possible.

Another option is to share costs with friends. Having a group can help you save on costs, gas and more. Make sure that your friends are not dragging you and your family to additional — and costly — activities, however.

Follow budget, discount deals

Let others do the research for you. If you follow sites that provides discount deals, you might find great deals on otherwise-expensive deals. In addition, many magazines, sites and websites offer freebies to attract visitors and subscribers, so go ahead and enter your email or answer a short survey — if that is the requirement to be considered. If you don’t win anything and you don’t want to receive any more information from the advertiser, you always can opt out.

Look also for perks that come with your credit cards, reward program and loyalty membership. You often might get a bunch of freebies or discounted deals that you could enjoy with your family.

Plan ahead

Early-bird rates are not the only benefit of planning ahead. By looking into different options to spend a weekend of a vacation, for example, you will be able to compare prices and match offers with your budget. You even may be able to negotiate a better deal with a travel agent.

Looking at different dates for travel or accommodation also can give you an idea for pattern in pricing. By you will only be able to make these conclusions if you have the luxury of time to monitor and compare prices. So instead of waiting until the last minute, take your time to make sure that your budget can take you farther.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Have fun at low costs

Track offers for free or discounted activities

Plan the frequency of your leisure events

Have a monthly budget and stick to it

Know the patterns of pricing

— R.O.