France confirms commitment to Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: France has confirmed its commitment to Expo 2020 Dubai, joining a growing number of nations who have publicly announced their participation.

According to a statement from Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE and France share a history of strong bilateral ties and these close links were further strengthened today when France officially confirmed its participation in a letter from French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve. Known as a hotbed of creativity, France remains a leading country in global innovation, with 10 French entities ranked in the Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Innovators. The Expo is particularly close to the heart of the French people as the country’s capital, Paris, is home to the Bureau International des Expositions, BIE, the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions. France has also bid to host the World Expo in 2025.