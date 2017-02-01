Expo 2020, Dubai SME join forces to boost small firms
Dubai: Dubai Expo 2020 and Dubai SME will hold a workshop aimed at improving the chances of small and medium enterprises, of winning contracts to make licensed products for Expo 2020.
The government organisations said in a statement they expect visitors to buy more than 5,000 types of Expo-branded products. Expo 2020 said last year that 20 per cent of its budget would be spent with SMEs.
Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said, “We want our Expo to have a rich sense of Emirati culture and heritage. And UAE-based SMEs are uniquely placed to enable us to achieve this. We are here to support them, and help them to thrive and work collaboratively to make the most of this opportunity.”