Expo 2020 Dubai invests Dh2b in UAE economy in 2016

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has released details of Dh11.4 billion worth of construction and non-construction tenders on its esourcing portal.

In a statement on Monday, the government-controlled organisation said tenders are open to local, regional and international companies.

The organisation said 2016’s awards have already invested Dh2 billion in the UAE economy, and that two-thirds of the 12,000 companies registered on its esourcing portal are small and medium enterprises, who have so far won 43 per cent of contracts — twice the organisation’s target.

In addition to the new construction opportunities, the organisation is seeking tenders in support and operations areas including legal advisory services, event management and merchandising.

Ahmad Al Khatib, Vice-President of Real Estate & Delivery, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “While 2016 was an important year for design, 2017 is when the momentum of construction will really build, ahead of international participants beginning work on their pavilions in 2018.”

He added: “These important contracts will help us meet our target of completing the majority of construction with a year to go before Expo 2020 Dubai opens its doors in October 2020, providing the opportunity for all-important readiness testing.”

The newly announced awards follow 1,200 awards made in 2016, including the appointment of an Orascom-Besix joint venture to develop the deep infrastructure at the Expo site in Dubai South, and an award to UAE-based Tristar Engineering to develop the non-gated area.

Early works are now complete, the Expo 2020 Dubai said in Monday’s statement. The Expo site will cover 4.38 square kilometres when complete, and is due to host up to 300,000 people a day between October 2020 and April 2021.