Expo 2020 Dubai delivers first public roll-out of Expo Live

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday delivered the first public roll-out of its $100 million (Dh367 million) Expo Live programme to help fund, accelerate and promote creative projects that will improve lives while preserving the planet. The programme calls for individual entrepreneurs, SMEs, not-for-profit organisations, or government-related entities to submit their solutions, which should be at a demonstration and implementation stage, to Expo Live. Expo Live will deploy a combination of programmes, challenges and knowledge-sharing events in the run-up to the Expo, focusing on the universal drivers of progress — Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability — which are core themes to Expo 2020 Dubai.