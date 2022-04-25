Abode Options, a consulting organisation, is an advisory pivoting its resources to cater to the business requirements of its clients. We offer opportunities to diversify investments and specialise in impact assessment that enable our clients to take complete control of their wealth along with their family’s wealth.
Abode is a part of the internationally active Cresco Group, present in the UAE, Seychelles, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the US, UK, Costa Rica, and India. Our expertise in compliance and estate planning further strengthens the service offering for Abode Options
Our mission is to sustain long-term client relationships by providing bespoke wealth management solutions that guarantee a better life through global citizenship. We are the trailblazers in fulfilling clients’ desires through our tailor-made approach. Our offerings include corporate services consulting, tax consulting, and estate planning. We provide solutions that work for each client in the real world, and not just in theory.
Citizenship by Investment
Acquiring second citizenship comes with a variety of merits including access to hundreds of countries without a visa, a better lifestyle for your family, and global market access.
Residency by Investment
Become a permanent resident by investing in the economy of your dream country. It opens up a world of possibilities, from personal safety to increased global mobility.
Offshore banking
This is a pragmatic way for internationally mobile expats to manage their money in multiple currencies, sparing them the concern of opening bank accounts in several countries.
Abode Options promotes economic mobility to strengthen a client’s financial standing in an ever-changing environment.