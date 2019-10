Youth battle it out in Dubai to “clean oceans” with robots

Three country teams known as clean-up crews will form an alliance and work together to use their robots to recover all macro and micropollutants in the ocean for a given time. Points are given for each pollutant captured and deposited either in the reduction processing hub on the sides or on the processing barge at the centre of the “ocean”. The higher the pollutants go, the higher the score they get.