Tauseef Khan: From Dh1,850 salary to earning millions in UAE

Tauseef Hayat Khan was a fresh civil engineering graduate looking for a job when the Gulf War hit the UAE and the Middle East. His father, Sheruzaman Khan, ran an auto garage in Kuwait. Khan, who studied civil engineering from India's Aligarh Muslim University, was on his way to see his father in Kuwait and stopped over in Sharjah where his sister, Rizwana Husain, and her family lived.