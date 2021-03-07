Dubai girl’s global non-profit teaches underprivileged children in Africa and India

Videos

In 2020, when many students across the world were attending classes from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a grade 11 student in Dubai chose to support those with no access to remote learning. Today, her initiative to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education and nurture love for biology — Biology for Better — is a fiscally sponsored nonprofit organisation with 20 global chapters, 200 members and a seven-member board of students working tirelessly for the cause. 

