Lister Stealth has 666 horsepower making it the fastest SUV in the world!

At the moment, the fastest SUV in the world is the Bentley Bentayga Speed with a top speed of 305kph but Lister, the British Jaguar tuner, believes it can top that.

You may remember back in 2018 when it announced the LFP, a heavily tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, and now it has been renamed as the Lister Stealth and the tuner thinks it will become the world's fastest SUV.

The stock F-Pace SVR's 5.0-litre supercharged V8 makes 550 horsepower sent to all four wheels but the Lister Stealth will make over 666 horses and reach a top speed of more than 321kph. That will be enough to make it the fastest SUV in the world.

Turn the volume up and check out this little teaser video!