The musical adaptation of the beloved Archie comics shepherded by director Zoya Akhtar will seem like a soothing palette cleanser if you have been scarred by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor’s hyper-toxic and violent film ‘Animal.’ The female friendship code showcased in a sacrosanct manner in this benign film – a cluster-casting of star kids like iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and the late legend Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor -- is also a welcome change. Director Zoya Akhtar does a neat job of transplanting the Riverdale gang to a colorful Indian milieu. The jump from the page to the screen may seem staged and a tad sterile in the beginning, but you warm up to the Riverdale gang and their almost utopian world quickly.

