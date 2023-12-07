The musical adaptation of the beloved Archie comics shepherded by director Zoya Akhtar will seem like a soothing palette cleanser if you have been scarred by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor’s hyper-toxic and violent film ‘Animal.’ The female friendship code showcased in a sacrosanct manner in this benign film – a cluster-casting of star kids like iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and the late legend Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor -- is also a welcome change. Director Zoya Akhtar does a neat job of transplanting the Riverdale gang to a colorful Indian milieu. The jump from the page to the screen may seem staged and a tad sterile in the beginning, but you warm up to the Riverdale gang and their almost utopian world quickly.
‘The Archies’ movie review in UAE
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter makes an assured debut in 'The Archies', out on Netflix now