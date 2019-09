Music Majlis with L Subramaniam & Ernie Watts

One escaped ethnic killings in Sri Lanka as a child to become the Paganini of Indian violin; the other became a synonym of jazz saxophone from his humble beginnings in Delaware. Dr L Subramaniam and Ernie Watts in a free-wheeling conversation with Gulf News on the story of their lives, what does it take to become a world-class artist and how music brought them together across continents for a special concert in Dubai.