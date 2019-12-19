Entourage star Adrian Grenier talks climate change

The ‘Entourage’ star, who was in the UAE recently to promote his ‘Stop Sucking’ campaign against single-use plastic straws and to discuss sustainable living in this region with companies Krush Brands and Ecopack.me, finds such tags highly reductive. His philosophy seems to have worked wonderfully for this versatile talent. The musician-entrepreneur-philanthropist is best known for playing Vincent Chase on HBO’s ‘Entourage’ that ran for eight season and his roles in the Hollywood hits ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Drive Me Crazy’.

