American band OneRepublic share their Dubai adventures

American pop-rock OneRepublic, who will headline the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 28, know how to live it up in the emirate.

The Colorado boys landed in the city last November, ahead of their performance on the Dubai Airshow Gala, ready to live it up with a visit to Satwa’s famous Ravi restaurant, coupled with a spin around the go-karting track at Dubai Autodrome and capping off their adventures by checking out the Dubai Police supercars parked at JBR The Walk.

As the band returns to the emirate this week for some more adventures (along with a performance at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre), led by vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, guitarist Drew Brown, bassist-cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist Brian Willett, Gulf News tabloid! sits down with them to discuss fame, fortune and their love for greasy Pakistani food.