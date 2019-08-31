Two new phases of the Expo 2020 road network development open to public

Two new phases of the Dubai Expo 2020 road network project were opened on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Two extensive road network projects leading to the Expo 2020 site were opened on Saturday.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: "Today, we have opened the third and fourth phases of the Expo 2020 road network development."

The road network project leading to Expo is one of the largest road projects being implemented by the agency to meet the requirements of Dubai to host Expo 2020.

Phase 3 of the project covered the construction of a flyover at the intersection of Expo Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

This increases the capacity of the street from 2,000 vehicles per hour to 4,500 vehicles per hour in an east-west sector of Expo Street.