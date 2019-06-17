DUBAI: Visitors to Expo 2020 can expect, among other things, a unique culinary experience as fresh produce grown at the world’s largest vertical farm in Dubai will be served to millions at the site.

Part of a collaboration with Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) to provide diverse culinary choices while showcasing the future of sustainable gastronomy, the Expo Culinary Experience restaurants will embrace authentic recipes from participating countries – enabling diners to sample global flavours, ingredients and foodstuffs.

There will be options to suit every palate, with 50-plus cuisines to try across an area equal in size to seven football pitches and almost 300,000 meals served every day throughout the six-month celebration that begins on October 20, 2020.

Gillian Hamburger, Senior Vice President – Programming at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “With 50 million meals expected to be served during Expo 2020, both quality and sustainability are crucial to our aim of creating an exceptional – and delicious – World Expo, while also contributing to a more sustainable future for us all. Expo 2020 and Emirates Flight Catering share this strong commitment, and we look forward to exchanging knowledge and ideas.”

Aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Gastronomy Day on June 18, Expo 2020 and EKFC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that sets out a shared vision for the largest event ever staged in the Arab world. This forms part of a broader collaboration which puts the planet first – with Expo 2020 and EKFC innovating together to advance Expo 2020’s Sustainability subtheme and create lasting positive environmental impacts.

Saeed Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said: “At Emirates Flight Catering we are constantly looking at innovation and ways to improve our productivity, product and service quality. We are committed to bringing our customers the freshest and highest quality food possible by adopting the latest technology into our operations. Our ‘farm to fork’ concept not only secures our own supply chain of locally-sourced, fresh vegetables, but it significantly reduces our environmental footprint as well. We are delighted to collaborate with Expo 2020 to provide millions of visitors with a truly memorable gastronomical experience.”

Three districts

EKFC is set to launch a series of F&B locations across the Expo site’s three Thematic Districts. Its fine dining restaurants will feature rotating menus and a monthly star chef from its extensive network, while Grains and Greens will offer gourmet sandwiches, bowl creations and sharing platters. La Patisserie will provide sweet treats and coffee in an elegant atmosphere, and Deli2Go will serve simple and fresh bites that can be enjoyed on the move. EKFC’s 130,000 square foot vertical farm, located next door to the Expo 2020 site in Dubai South, will produce 2,700 kilos of herbicide- and pesticide-free leafy greens every day, using 99 per cent less water than outdoor fields. A proportion of its output will go to Emirates-operated outlets and various other pavilions at Expo during the 173 days of the event.

Food ethos

In light of Expo 2020’s wider environmental commitment, every F&B vendor that collaborates with Expo 2020 must sign the Food Ethos – a document designed to push forward sustainability and wellness through local sourcing, use of organic produce and environmentally-conscious packaging. The Food Ethos also promotes affordability and sets standards for accessibility by encouraging vendors to account for allergies and intolerances.

F&B providers are also encouraged to meet more ambitious targets in areas such as food and packaging waste. This could include donating excess food to the UAE Food Bank or implementing technologies to track and reduce waste.

EKFC diverts a wide range of materials from landfill through a comprehensive recycling programme and uses sustainable materials throughout its operation. As part of its ‘farm to fork’ policy, EKFC works directly with suppliers to best source the right ingredients and reduce food miles while actively supporting SMEs in the local market. EKFC is sharing these best practices with Expo 2020.