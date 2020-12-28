Dubai: Two bus routes — both metro link services for Route 2020 — will open on January1, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced on Monday.
The first is Route F45, which starts from Al Furjan Metro Station and heads to the Discovery Gardens at a 20-minute frequency during peak hours. The second is Route F56, which starts from the Dubai Internet City Station and heads to Al Khail Metro Station at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours.
Adel Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said bus routes F45 and F56 will constitute an important addition in the integration of Dubai Metro’s Route 2020, which will start operations also on January 1.
Two routes discontinued
“In parallel to the same date, RTA would discontinue two bus routes. The first is Route 85 from Dubai Internet City Metro Station to Discovery Gardens. The second is Route F42 from Ibn Battuta Metro Station to Discovery Gardens,” added Shakeri.
Meanwhile, the Public Transport Agency has also revised the transit time of some bus routes beginning December 27.