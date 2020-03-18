RTA starts trial run of autonomous vehicle at Expo 2020 site. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the trial run of an autonomous vehicle at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai. The vehicle is used to commute individuals on a dedicated path from the main entrance to staff offices.

The step is part of RTA’s efforts to broaden the scope of Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, aimed at transforming 25 per cent of total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving modes by 2030. The strategy contributes to the integration of mass transit as well as safe and sustainable transport solutions.

The vehicle uses green technologies and is powered by electricity to operate up to 16 hours. It accommodates 15 riders (10 seated, 5 standing) and travels at a speed of 25-km/h. The vehicle is designed to travel in closed and internal public roads within the entertainment and residential communities. It features high safety and security standards to monitor the path using advanced sensors and high accuracy positioning systems. It can monitor any obstructing object, and will automatically slow down when an object emerges. The vehicle will come to a complete stop when an object comes close to the vehicle.

“The Self-Driving Transport Strategy is part of initiatives aimed to support the green economy drive. Trialling an autonomous vehicle at the site of Expo complements is an achievement and addition to our efforts to spread autonomous vehicles at various Dubai hotspots,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“The trial run, which will last for three months, includes testing autonomous technologies, ensuring high safety of individuals, and protecting surrounding properties. It illustrates RTA’s keenness to adopting highly efficient, safe and reliable technologies in delivering smart services,” he added.

“We are proud that the site of Expo 2020 has become a venue for the implementation of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, with the deployment of a test run of an autonomous vehicle at the site. This strategy is compatible with our sustainability vision to enhance the use of environmentally-friendly vehicles with low-carbon emissions,” said Mohamed Al Ansaari, Vice-President - Communications, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Teaming up with RTA is an integral part of our practice to work closely with government entities across the UAE. Our ultimate goal is to raise the profile of the UAE as a leading country in sustainability and environmental conservation,” he added.