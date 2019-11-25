Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Transport Security Department, together with the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), have established the first committee specialised in the security of transport in the region.

The committee will cater to improving the skills of personnel in the sector by exposing them to advanced programmes to ensure the highest levels of safety and security of various public transport riders.

Obaid Al Hathboor, director of Transport Security Department in Dubai, revealed that the department would build the first and biggest metro test station with full details, spanning an area of 3,225 square feet and rising 8m in height.

“Building this station, will provide practical and simulative training replicating the reality by using artificial intelligence for theoretical and practical training. Training includes detecting strange items and handling suspicious at stations. It will also enable the training of specialist teams on handling suspects in the station and developing tactical plans accordingly. This strategy for qualifying and training of human resources is at part with the highest training standards in preparation for hosting Expo 2020,” he said.

“The agreement is aligned with the vision and ambitions of our government to ensure the safety of public transit means and facilities for the happiness of riders, be it residents, visitors or tourists… The selection of Dubai as the headquarters for the first security committee in the MENA region, was endorsed during UITP Congress held in Stockholm, Sweden last June,” said Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Board Member and Chairman of the Higher Committee of MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition.