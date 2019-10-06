The new photos have been released to mark the World Architecture Day on October 7

Opportunity district photo released on Sunday by Expo 2020 Dubai site Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: World Architecture Day is on 7 October and to celebrate Expo 2020 has released a selection of new images from the site.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the World’s Greatest Show, bringing together the cream of world architectural talent in the field in one place and continuing a proud lineage of architectural wonders at World Expos throughout the ages.

The spellbinding sights will include a number of structures designed by ‘starchitects’ – the superstars of the architecture world – as well as a glittering array of emerging architectural talent from around the world.

A photograph of Thematic districts at the Exp 2020 site. Image Credit: Supplied

From the flagship Al Wasl Plaza and Thematic Pavilions, to the 192 Country Pavilions across the site, there will be architecture for every taste and interest at Expo 2020. What’s more, throughout the 173-day event, architecture buffs and novices alike will be able to learn more about the building-shaped brilliance on display with a series of Architectural Journeys.

These designer tours of Expo 2020’s architectural marvels will span a variety of self-guided, guided and exclusive tours around the 4.38 sqkm site, using the latest technology to enrich the experiences.

Al Wasl Dome construction site photo at Exp 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together millions of people for The World’s Greatest Show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

The six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 will be a moment in time to be part of an unparalleled event.

Photo of Mobility Pavilion construction site at the Exp 2020 in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

More than 25 million visits are expected, with many visitors expected to come more than once during the Exp 2020. Some 70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos

Expo 2020 will wow visitors with 60 daily events across 173 days, showcasing the best of music, technology, creativity and culture, while 200 F&B outlets will feature famous chefs and cuisine from every corner of the world

Design of Thematic Districts at Expo 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Expo 2020 will be an endless journey of discovery. Visitors will have access to the latest innovations and breakthroughs, with more than 200 participants – including 192 nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – coming together to highlight real-life solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges

Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) will be located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.