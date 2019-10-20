If you arrive in DXB International you will get a free bookmark

Dubai Residency Participates in UAE Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai COURTESY GDRFA Image Credit:

Dubai: Travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport on Sunday will be presented bookmarks under the slogan ‘One year to go to the World’s Greatest Show’ to mark the 12-month countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the preparations for Expo 2020 come along, Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said the department is ready for the countdown to Expo 2020.

Dubai Residency Participates in UAE Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai COURTESY GDRFA

GDRFA in Dubai will offer bookmarks under the slogan ‘One year to go to the World’s Greatest Show’ for travellers arriving at the Dubai International Airport as soon as they stamp their passport.

The bookmarks include the Expo 2020 Dubai logo and a special barcode that allows travellers to browse the official website of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“This comes as part of GDRFA Dubai’s keenness to easily and smartly educate Dubai visitors on the importance of this event,” Maj Gen Al Marri said.

He added: “The countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai has started and we are pleased to be part of this historic moment to host the first-ever extraordinary event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Dubai Residency Participates in UAE Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai COURTESY GDRFA

“We assure everyone that we are ready to receive visitors of the exhibition, which will attract more than 25 million people from different countries of the world, as we are the frontline in receiving everyone who enters the country.”

He said the GDRFA in Dubai is providing all the facilities for visitors to Dubai to enjoy an exceptional experience during their stay and to have in their minds an honourable image of the UAE.

‘One Year to Go’ celebrations

The festivities marking the one-year countdown begin at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, on October 20, 5pm onwards.

Here are some other events in the UAE marking the milestone on October 20, from 5pm to 10pm

Louvre, Abu Dhabi: The bill will include pop singer Sandra Sahi, soulful North Carolina native Stephon Lamar and singer-songwriter Layla Kardan, plus the classical stylings of Emirati Trio. Also present will be DJ Kaboo, Zambian speed painter Victor Sitali, UAE-based art collective The Domino, painter Chinedu Eneogwe (aka Wisdon) and MCs Enjy Kiwan and Mo El Torky.

Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah: Performing live will be Indian band Rooh, singer and pianist Clarita de Quiroz, Benna Duo, Egyptian oud player Rami Zaki, Pakistani poet Namal Siddiqui, artist and designer Ahd Hany and MC Hassan Alsheikh.

Ajman Museum: The show will feature an Arabic fusion band, pop-rock musician Hydyy, Emirati soul singer Chakram, poet Storm Fernandes, artist Humaira Hussain and MC Mohammed Enaba.