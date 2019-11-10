DUBAI Schools across the UAE can now sign up their students to explore a world of possibilities at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the launch of an online dedicated booking system for a series of specially designed education tours.

Four unique itineraries, curated by the Expo School Programme, will complement educational curriculums and can now be reserved through the digital booking system. Parents and teachers are encouraged to learn more at www.schools.expo2020dubai.com.

The system was unveiled earlier this week at a three-day Expo School Leaders Forum, attended by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Her Excellency Jameela Bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education.

The forum invited public and private school leadership, as well as government entities and officials, to discuss how schools can make the most of the educational opportunities on offer at the World’s Greatest Show, running between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “The first World Expo ever held in the region is an unmissable educational platform. Maximising the opportunities offered through the tours will ensure school students enjoy an exceptional learning experience that is full of fun and entertainment, empowering future generations and cementing Expo 2020 Dubai’s legacy.”

Set to open in less than a year, Expo 2020 will play host to unique journeys of wonder and inspiration across the entire site, including 192 country pavilions, Al Wasl Plaza, parks, and a fully-loaded programming calendar.

Expo 2020, the Ministry of Education and private educational groups have already committed to more than one million student visits during the six months of the event. Several schools − including Amity Education Group, Al Arabia for Educational Development, Kings’ School Nad al Sheba, Jebel Ali School and Al Ansar International School − confirmed during the Expo School Leaders Forum that they would sign up their students to the educational journeys.

Seven French schools

The list of educational institutions set to take part in the tours include seven French-curricula schools from across the UAE. Their commitment was confirmed after the French Ambassador to the UAE Ludovic Pouille signed an agreement during the forum.

The unmissable journeys, based on Expo 2020’s key subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability and the legacy of the UAE, are aimed at school students of all ages and align with the UAE’s vision to empower and inspire young people to become forces of positive change and growth for the future.

‘The World of Opportunities’ journey will inspire students to unlock their potential and take an active, positive role in society.

Students will be taken through the past, present and future of mobility on ‘The Universe in Motion’ tour, traversing ancient discoveries and artificial intelligence on a journey that will explain how the physical and digital worlds continue to evolve.

‘The Sustainable Planet’ journey will empower students to create a better future for all as they discover how humanity’s actions affect nature’s ecosystems and learn how we all have a responsibility to protect and preserve the environment.

The rich culture and history of the Emirates will be highlighted on ‘The Legacy of the UAE’ tour, which will also explore the country’s plans for a bright, successful future and include insights on the design of the spectacular UAE Pavilion, shaped to resemble a falcon in flight.