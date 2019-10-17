Dubai: Next year this time where will you be? From October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 Dubai will host the largest event ever held in the Arab World. Expo 2020 Dubai will inspire everyone from across the world to come together and create a world of possibilities. So if you’ve missed the milestones of history, when the Eiffel Tower was built for the Exposition Universelle de 1889 in Paris or in 1876 during the first public showing of the arm and torch of the Statue of Liberty, or Albert Einstein’s speech on cosmic rays in New York in 1939, here is your moment.
Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the best of art, architecture, innovation and technology. But what does it mean to host a World Expo? It means dealing with numbers, logistics, programme schedules, getting people together from all corners of the world safely to Dubai, and ensuring everyone is well fed. Most importantly, it means an unforgettable visitor experience. So ad Dubai says Hayyakum to the world, here is what the mega event looks like in numbers
4.38
The area of the Expo 2020 Dubai site in square kilometres, twice the size of Monaco
25 million
The number of visits to Expo 2020 Dubai between October 2020 and April 2021, equivalent to welcoming the population of Australia through its gates in six months
3
The number of sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability
173
The number of days that Expo 2020 Dubai will celebrate human brilliance and achievement
70
The percentage of visitors that are expected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in more than a century and a half of World Expos
60+
The number of live events hosted per day at Expo 2020 Dubai for 173 consecutive days
200+
The number of participants taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai, including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions
192
The number of countries that have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, either publicly or privately
150,000
The number of visitors on an average day to Expo 2020 Dubai
300,000
The number of people that can be accommodated per day at the Expo 2020 site, more than three times the capacity of London’s Wembley Stadium
45,000
The area in square metres of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, co-located at the Expo 2020 site
45
The number of drinking fountains at the Expo site designed by creatives in the UAE and the region through a competition held earlier this year
44,000
The number of passengers that can be transported per hour to and from the Expo site on the Route 2020 line.
5,000
The types of official licensed products that will be sold through retail outlets across the Expo site, as well as by authorised outlets around the UAE and Expo 2020’s online store
38,000
The number of suppliers from 151 countries that have registered to do business on Expo 2020 Dubai’s esourcing portal.
100million
The amount of money in US Dollars allocated to Expo Live, Expo 2020 Dubai’s innovation and partnership programme, to support innovative solutions to pressing global challenges
100,000
The amount of grant money in US Dollars that have been awarded to each of the 120 global ambassadors from 65 countries as part of the Expo Live’s flagship Innovation Impact Grant Programme
30,000
The number of volunteers -- both UAE nationals and expats – that will help to deliver Expo 2020
80,000
The number of applications received to be a volunteer
20,000-35,000
The number of people who will work at the Expo site each day during the six months of the event
922
The number of people directly employed by Expo 2020 Dubai
72
The number of nationalities represented in the Expo 2020 team
216
The number of people under the age of 30 working for Expo 2020
50
The percentage of women who make up the Expo workforce
200+
The number of food and beverage outlets at the Expo site
500,000
The number of meals that will be served during a peak day at Expo 2020
5 million
The number of meals that will be needed to fuel the Expo workforce during the six months of the event
67.5
The height in metres of the Al Wasl Plaza’s dome, more than 10 metres taller than Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa
500
The number of elephants that will weigh as much as the Al Wasl Plaza’s steel trellis dome which covers an area the size of 16 tennis courts
10,000
The number of people that will fit inside the Al Wasl Dome
2,544
The weight of the Al Wasl Dome in tonnes, equivalent to 25 Blue Wales.
192
The number of country pavilions that will be feature in Expo 2020’s three Thematic Districts, showcasing unique architecture, culture and exhibits from around the world
1055
The number of solar panels on the roof of the Sustainability Pavilion that will be able to generate 4GWH of power over a year, enough to charge 900,000 mobile phones
30,000
The number of people that can be hosted in the Sustainability Pavilion in a single day, more than the average number of people who visit the Eiffel Tower during the same period
160
The number of people carried by the lift at the Mobility Pavilion at a time, making it the world’s largest lift
8,000
The number of wi-fi access points hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai
40
The percentage estimated reduction in potable water used by Expo 2020’s legacy buildings (when compared to conventional buildings)
80
The percentage of Expo’s built environment that will be reused and transformed into District 2020, a world-class integrated community
80
The percentage of young Emiratis who have graduated from Expo 2020’s apprenticeship programme and have gone on to secure full-time positions within the organisation
58,000
The number of students reached as part of The Expo School Programme in all seven emirates
100million
The number of work hours completed to date at the Expo 2020 site
40,000
The number of people working on the Expo site during peak construction activity.
122.6 billion
The expected contribution of the Expo in Dirhams to the UAE economy between 2013 and 2031.