Visitors’ experience will begin in a wadi (dry riverbed) that tells the story of Arabia. Image Credit: Courtesy: Expo2020

Dubai: Visitors will come face-to-face with their impact on the environment at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion, it was announced on Earth Day, Monday April 22.

‘Terra’ which means ‘Home Earth’ is hoped to act as a catalyst to change when it is showcased to the world for six months during next year’s Expo.

The visitors experience begins in a wadi (dry riverbed) and tells the story of Arabia - given that this will be the first Expo held in the region. Visitors will then walk in the tracks of animals from the region while learning how nature and humans can live in harmony. They will then come to a crossroads and be faced with the reality of humankind’s impact on nature. After this they will be encouraged to reflect on their choices and how they affect the planet.

Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion seeks to reveal the complex interconnection between people and nature. Image Credit: Courtesy: Expo2020

The Terra experience culminates by asking visitors to make an individual pledge to support positive change. This could be as simple as cutting back on food waste or not using single-use plastic. With capacity for 4,400 visitors per hour over 173 days, that could equal millions of changes that help preserve the environment.

“Terra will be a stirring, and at times emotional, experience as visitors come face-to-face with the significance of their individual choices,” said John Bull, Director of the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. “We hope they will emerge with a new perspective that inspires millions of people of all ages to take action in their own lives, as we all come together to welcome a better future,”