“This is a great exposure to Expo 2020 as I learned so much through this visit. I had great fun going through the workshop and knowing how Expo 2020 will look like. I would definitely want to come back and learn about the amazing innovations that happened in the previous world expos and also looking forward to visiting the Expo 2020 next year,” said Syed Keeyan Bukhari, a grade five student from Kindergarten Starters, who along with fellow students visited the Expo Visitor Centre on Wednesday.