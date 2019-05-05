Themed visits priced at Dh50 per student per journey to the Expo

Dubai: The Expo School Programme of Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled four school tours of Expo 2020 Dubai.

At a recent Expo School Leaders Forum, more than 500 public and private school leaders were encouraged to start planning now to make the most of these visits, priced at Dh50 per student per journey.

‘The World of Opportunities’, ‘The Universe in Motion’, ‘The Sustainable Planet’ and ‘The Legacy of the UAE’ will each take students on a thematic journey.

Alya Al Ali, Vice President – Expo School Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As the innovators and thought leaders of tomorrow, school students have a central role to play in creating a better world for generations to come. Expo 2020 Dubai offers an unparalleled learning opportunity that will broaden their horizons and spark their curiosity.

”Our four dedicated thematic journeys will take students on a unique, meaningful experience. We aim to inspire them in an immersive and engaging environment where they can explore key drivers of future progress and discover the cultures and innovations of 192 participating countries. With so many fascinating learning opportunities, we encourage schools to include visits to Expo 2020 when planning their academic itineraries.”

Each journey has been designed with the needs of people of determination in mind, allowing all students to fully experience Expo 2020, which will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Tickets include entry to Expo 2020, one guided journey and an identification band. Expo will grant complimentary access for one accompanying adult per five, 10 or 15 pupils, depending on the age of the children.

A dedicated booking system will go live later this year.