Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has urged Indian traders, particularly those dealing in rice to do their due diligence so that they don’t end up falling victim to scams. The warning comes a day after Gulf News reported about the first arrest in the Dh15.38 million rice export scam which the newspaper uncovered in July 2019.

Sharing the Gulf News report on twitter, the Indian consulate said: “This was a big scam. Indian traders especially those in rice should take due precautions on terms and mode of payment to avoid such situations.”

Scores of mill-owners from India were left baffled and devastated after 6,000 tonnes of rice shipped by them to Dubai in 250 containers vanished without a trace between March and April last year.

Last Friday, Dubai police arrested a 52-year-old Indian suspect for his alleged involvement in the crime.

One of the victims, Vipin Goel, who air-dashed to Dubai on Monday said he has recorded his statement with the police.