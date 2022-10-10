Asus is exhibiting a wide range of Asus Business devices at Gitex Global. In its second year at Gitex, Asus Business, the division dedicated to providing commercial solutions to SMEs, government sectors, educational institutions and corporates, has on display the latest range of ExpertBooks and ExpertCenters.

“The two-year period that we have known has undeniably transformed the workplace, and it’s up to business owners, executives and other managers to forge the new future of work,” says Tolga Ozdil, Commercial Regional Head, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “More than ever they need tools that work reliably, seamlessly and in a secure environment day after day.

“Asus is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert series portfolio and solutions, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability and enterprise-grade tools.”

In terms of product coverage, Asus Business primarily focuses on driving the laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC and Chromebook businesses. Whether a student, government employee, content creator or a company looking for new solutions, Asus provides the best solutions.

“We’ve supplied Asus ExpertBook series to key education players across more than 45 schools in the Middle East and ExpertCenter desktops to local government organisations,” explains Ozdil. “Reliability and durability are precisely what convinced our partners GEMS Education and Dubai Health Authority to choose Asus solutions over others.

“As a major player in the IT industry, Asus Business’ corporate mission is to provide innovative IT solutions that empower people and businesses to reach their full potential. It has set forth on a new journey towards being a preferred technology brand in commercial PC for business and education in the Middle East, offering a wide range of premium products, reliable sales support and trusted service.”

Products highlighted at Gitex

On display at Gitex are three new commercial laptops from Asus: ExpertBook B7, ExpertBook B5 Flip and ExpertBook B3 Detachable that offer unrivalled performance and mobility, designed for business users in today’s fast-paced world, where work is no longer confined to the office.

Asus ExpertBook B7 Flip is an enterprise-level, 5G-enabled premium laptop that’s designed to accelerate your business. Working on the go is easier than ever with a lightning-fast data connection and your own personal secure network. The 360-degree flip design removes any limitations on how you work, and you can enjoy an immersive work environment for all your business needs. The versatile and manageable ExpertBook B7 Flip is ready to power your business to the next level.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip is built for business success in style, with a precision-crafted chassis that’s as light as 1.38kg and a 360-degree flip touchscreen to empower ultimate flexibility. It’s also set for serious travel with an amazing all-day battery life and is engineered with many cutting-edge technologies to improve your on-the-go work efficiency. These include an Intel Core processor, AI noise cancellation and dual-SSD RAID support, and Asus NumberPad. It’s also packed with features to protect your privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip.

