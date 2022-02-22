This motto is the main inspiration for Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, a passionate Emirati professor and a recipient of the highest award in the UAE in the field of science.

Dr Bastaki, who made his way to become a leader in technology and communications engineering, is a member of seven academic boards, chairman of Emirates Science Club, board member of the Cultural Scientific Association, one of the founders of Dubai Silicon Oasis, and holder of many other distinguished titles.

The 67-year-old Emirati icon is always pursuing his goals and dreams.

“My mother delivered me in a car on the way to the hospital in 1955. I think that is one of the reasons I’m in a hurry all the time. I was keen to see the world quickly,” laughed Bastaki.

Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, believes his biggest achievement is the setting up of ‘Ankabut’ (which means spider in English), an advanced national research and education network in the UAE.

“In UAE in 2002, [telecom firm] Etisalat had a strategic plan for higher education. They interviewed me and I proposed the project. It was officially launched in 2009. That was one of my bigger achievements,” Bastaki told Gulf News.

Prestigious recognition

He was recognised by the UAE government and honoured by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Emirates Excellence Award in Sciences, Literature and Arts.

“It is like the Nobel Prize of the UAE. I was very proud and can’t forget the moment when I was honoured in front of all the Rulers. UAE always recognises achievers.”

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki is very grateful to the UAE for his many distinctions. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Bastaki is also a member of Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s University Quality Assurance International Board, honorary chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and board member of Ankabut (UAE’s NREN).

Childhood days

In 1955, Bastaki’s mother was at a wedding the night before he was born. Next morning, she was to give birth at home in Al Fahidi area, now a historical district.

“There were no hospitals around at that time. My uncle carried her to the ‘Abra’ (traditional wooden boat) to reach the Deira side of Dubai where a car was waiting to take her to the hospital. But before reaching Sharjah, I arrived,” said Bastaki.

He was born on December 25, 1955. “From that day, I was always in a hurry, I walked quickly and ran quickly.”

Bastaki lived in Al Fahidi until the age of three, after which he went to Kuwait with his mother. At the age of seven, he returned to Dubai and his father sent him to India for treatment for breathing issues.

Dr Bastaki says his father taught him early on that the biggest strength one can have is to tell the truth. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

All his family members were studying in India and he took a plane alone to Mumbai.

“On the way, there was a technical problem and we had to land in Karachi [in Pakistan]. I was young and I was put up at a hotel. On the second day I reached Mumbai and pursued my studies until age of 11,” he said.

He returned to Dubai on a ship in 1966, and still remembers how the city was starting to evolve.

“We used to look at only two buildings in Deira. We didn’t realise what the vision of our leaders was at that time.”

Bastaki’s family house was at the Creek side and he used to swim with others every day from Bur Dubai to Deira.

Having learnt to read, write and speak in English, he learnt Arabic and Islamic Studies in Dubai.

“I stood first always in school. We used to play football and other traditional games and I used to finish my homework before going out to play,” he said, adding he tutored his classmates too.

“I remember when I used to give lectures to them. I would go to the airport where there was a lamppost and study under that light.”

Witnessing the Union

Bastaki fondly recalled the Union of the emirates in 1971.

“It was a great feeling to have our own independent country. We were young but you could see the impact of the Union on the faces of grown-ups. They were talking about it in the majlis [gatherings] and everywhere.”

Among the first to be sent to US

He said that the visionary Sheikh Zayed always talked about education and empowering people.

When the UAE started sending students abroad for scholarships, Bastaki was among the first to be sent to the US.

“We were 35 students on one plane heading to the US with high dreams,” he recalled.

Bastaki went to Denver, in the US state of Colorado, to study English before enrolling for electrical engineering at University of California. He also obtained a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication.

“I have a passion for telecommunication. I obtained Masters degrees from the University of California and a doctorate from University of California, Irvine, before returning to my country.”

University of Dubai has been at the forefront of many innovations under the leadership of Dr Bastaki. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Career in the UAE

Bastaki began his career in the UAE as a teaching assistant at UAE University in Al Ain in 1989.

“I retired from UAE University and later became one of the founders of Dubai Silicon Oasis. In 2013, the chairman of the University of Dubai called me, asking me to be President of the University,” Bastaki said.

He added that University of Dubai is a quality university but people weren’t aware of its high standards. “My job was to go to the market and explain how the university provided top quality education.”

Bastaki recruited “the best professors and talents” for the college of engineering, with the result that the university has international and academic accreditation in different specialisations.

Innovation, sustainability at the fore

“At the University of Dubai, I started innovation of the technology centre. We have different labs. Each student graduates not only with an academic degree but with subskills, lifelong learning and graduate start-ups,” he added.

Bastaki said the university has many new futuristic programmes, beside several niche labs such as the one for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Huawei.

Moreover, it hosts the lab of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) where researchers collect and analyse data from MBRSC. One of the unique projects at the university is the solar farm – 15,000 square metres of solar panels that produce 2 megawatts to cover the needs of the campus.

“The campus was built as a smart and green campus. The solar power covers all requirements of the university. We supply the DEWA grid with power,” Bastaki said.

The campus received a net-zero energy campus Leed Certificate and net-zero water certificate.

“There is no carbon footprint at the university. We are the first university in the world to receive Leed certificates. We recycle everything in the university. I care about clean energy.”

Bastaki’s extensive experience in education, leadership, technology and communications proved to be a major asset in leading the university into its next progressive phase, which includes several programmes such as a Master of Law degree and a doctorate in Business Administration.

Advice for youth

Bastaki wants to set up a manufacturing unit for electronic chips.

“My goal is to help leaders to achieve their vision to be a sustainable country even after oil. ‘Made in UAE, Sold Globally’ means we need to not only transfer technology but also transfer the knowledge,” he said.

“Now, we are designing our own space satellites in the UAE. That’s what I like to do.”

He encourages people not to stop when they fail in something and to keep pursuing their dreams.

“If you fail in something that doesn’t mean you are a failure. Never underestimate your capabilities. Anyone can participate in the economic drive. My advice is to educate yourself all the time as everyone can add value to society,” he said.

Bastaki’s father gave him golden advice. “My father told me the strongest thing in this world is truth. If you tell truth, you will succeed all your life.”

