Even as a child, Mona Al Mansouri was fascinated by fancy costumes and intricate designs. That fascination often found expression in fashion magazines in her home. Young Mona used to scan through the colourful magazines lying around in her home for photos of glamorous models in dazzling outfits. She would cut out whatever catches her fancy to add to her personal collection. The gaping holes in them was a running joke in the family. It was also an early testament to what she would become when she grows up.

"People would open these magazines only to find holes on many of the pages. My mother would then rush in and say it was the handiwork of Mona," she recalled her childhood days.

"Even when I was a child, everyone knew I loved fashion and designing clothes," Mona Al Mansouri said.

Today, Mona Al Mansouri, at 61, is an institution by herself and an inspiration in more ways than one. She broke the shackles to become one of the most sought after, internationally acclaimed Emirati fashion designers in the world.

Mona has also excelled in academics, graduating with a double major in geology and biological engineering. However, her talent in fashion designing and creativity took over finally and made her the successful entrepreneur she is today.

Mona has made a mark for herself in the international arena. She has travelled the world presenting her own creations. Her work has been showcased around the globe, including Italy, Switzerland, Britain, Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar and Bahrain. Most recently, her event in Tel Aviv, Israel proved a major hit.

Momentous decision

After her graduation, Mona worked as a geophysicist in the petroleum industry in Abu Dhabi for six years. In 1991, she gave it up in order to pursue her passion for fashion.

Apparently, the decision to give up the job did not go down very well with her family.

Her elder brother had reservations about Mona giving up her career in the engineering, especially since she had worked hard for it and had a double major. She hails from the Al Amri family, which was known for academic excellence. Naturally, her family did not want her education to go waste. However, Mona was quite sure about what she wanted to do with her life.

“Back in those days it was not welcoming for Emirati women to take up jobs in the creative field. My family was traditional. My brother was upset that I was giving up a thriving career just to take up fashion,” she said.

However, Mona found immense support from her husband Eid Mohammed Saeed Al Mansouri – then an official in Abu Dhabi Police.

He even tried to convince her family to accept his wife’s decision.

“For about one year, my husband tried to convince my family to allow me to enter fashion industry,” Mona said.

Emirati designer Mona Al Mansouri during an interview in Dubai on 24th April, 2022.

Early marriage

Mona got married when she was young. A year later her first child – a son, was born.

“My husband is my soulmate. He is many years older than me. And he always protects and supports me. Without his support, I could not have achieved the success I enjoy now,” she said.

Mona Al Mansouri belongs to a family of eight siblings. Her paternal family is Al Amri. Today, Mona Al Mansouri ensures she spend time with her grandchildren, Eid Al Mansouri, 12, Munir Rashid Al Mansouri, 8 and Sheikha Al Mansouri, 6.

Mona Al Mansouri finds time to spend with her grandchildren. Image Credit: Supplied

Fashion for peace

Her recent show at the Kornit Fashion Week 2022 in Tel Aviv created history in many ways. It was for the first time that an Arab national, let alone an Emirati, was featured in Israel.

Mona was the guest of honour at the event where she showcased fashion wear for 30 models from around the world who had a unique story to share.

“It was a very exciting time for me. I was honoured to be part of a historic moment in the fashion industry. What touched me most was that I received a standing ovation after my show. It was a very emotional moment for me,” said Al Mansouri.

Mona who is a Member of Emirates Business Women Council and Member of Abu Dhabi Business Women Council said she is the first woman fashion designer to be part of the epic event. “We need peace and this was my fashion for peace.”

Mona Al Mansouri has many awards to her credit including an honorary doctorate in youth leaderships and charity projects.

My message is for all those who have a passion. Never give it up. Chase your passion, for it might become your job, profession and career. Today, my job does not feel like one, because I love doing what I do. Find a job, a career you love - Mona Al Mansouri

Fashion shows to her credit

She has hosted fashion shows in several countries around the world.

In 2014, her show in Malaga, Spain had an attendance of 10,000 people. In 2016, she was part of the opening show of London Arabia Art & Fashion week. The same year, she held another fashion event in Moscow.

Another epic event she was part of was the fashion show under the auspices of League of Arab States Arab Women Investors Union in Beirut. It was held in 2015.

Mona the foodie

Despite being a high profile designer, one of her favourite pastime is cooking for family and friends.

Mona says she loves to try out different dishes. "I enjoy cooking them and love to feed my family and friends even more,” she said.

One of her favourite dishes is the butter chicken. She goes on to tell the story of how she managed to master it.

“I love preparing this dish at home. But whenever I made this dish at home, it never tasted the same as it did in restaurants. One day, I asked a friend of mine what I could do to improve its taste. She asked me go on YouTube and see how they prepare it,” Mona said candidly.

“I watched the video and immediately realised where I was going wrong. It was all about the magic of the cashew nuts. Cashew nuts make a big difference to the taste of butter chicken. I was not using cashew nuts and when I did, it tasted magical,” she said.

Mona Al Mansouri with her grandchildren

Vision for future

Mona Al Mansouri said she has a plan to create a unique Emirati brand. But she was reluctant to share details. “I usually don’t like to talk about my plans. Because when it is placed in the public domain, people copy what you say. So I am very careful about sharing my dreams,” she said.

“But I believe in the vision of our rulers and I know they want our nation to stand out and be the best,” she added.

Giving back to society

Mona Al Mansouri routinely takes part in a number of charity events, donating part of her earnings from her fashion shows to the Red Crescent. She believes in giving and has often offered wedding dresses to people who cannot afford to buy one. She also supports the schooling needs of orphans and families of incarcerated people.