Businesswoman, Sonia Kapoor (right) has an enviable role as a social observer and commentator. The Indian expatriate, who lived in Dubai for nine years, recently returned after several years spent working abroad, and she is stunned with the progress. “The changes over the last few years are quite marked, in both professional and personal territories,” says the Partner and Business Humanizer at Innate Motion. “I see many more local women going beyond government roles and working in diverse industries, and also becoming successful entrepreneurs.