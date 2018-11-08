National tributes include icons such as Ras Al Khaimah’s Pearl Roundabout, Sharjah’s pearl-topped union monument at Al Ittihad Square and the freehold development Dubai Pearl. Odes are drawn to the nukhada – the captain who led the way to pearl banks using only the sun, stars and the colour and depth of the sea, and the nahham – the singer whose only job on the boat was to assuage arduous chores. Re-enactments held at heritage and cultural centres showcase the great hardships faced by the divers, in stark contrast to their simple gear of nose plug, finger guard, and cotton cloth or bodysuit. Children and tourists are taught that although it was a dangerous profession and a hard life, these forbears who found plentiful pearls and sold them to avid buyers lived contentedly until the death knell was sounded by Japan’s cultured pearls, and the Second World War.