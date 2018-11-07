Although the exclusive usage of coinage slowly eased out, the glut of coins and notes used locally kept changing name and form until it was nationalised after the country’s unification. “In the souks of Dubai, there were silver ‘dollars’ of countries like Spain and China, the ubiquitous Maria Theresa dollar or ‘thaler’ from Austria, rupees from India, and tomans, kraans and small silver from Iran,” says Bhandare. “These would have formed the bulk of circulating currency, but it was the Indian rupee that was the most popular by far.” In local parlance, the rupee was referred to as ‘rubiya’.