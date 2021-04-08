Image Credit: Supplied

Yesterday, Xiaomi brought the Mi 11 premium smartphone to the UAE. The flagship smartphone brings a highly impressive array of features and high-end specifications to it’s line-up of devices.

Capture the world in high-res

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with the world’s highest resolution 108MP wide-angle camera sensor as its primary shooter, comparable to professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras. Next up is a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP tele-macro lens which round out the rear camera setup, offering impressive landscape and detail shots.

For you selfie lovers, a 20MP punch-hole front camera is present that minimizes bezels on the homescreen.

The Mi 11 brings improved night mode capabilities on three of its cameras, namely the primary, ultra-wide, and front shooters. Other features include studio-level shooting control with its HDR10+ recording and new Pro Time-lapse mode.

Image Credit: Supplied

Content bingers rejoice

The Mi 11 screen has received an A+ rating as well as a best display award from DisplayMate, the world’s leading professional display review institution. The phone’s premium 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED DotDisplay comes with Super Resolution technology, which upgrades low resolution videos to WQHD+ quality without the worry of increased data consumption.

The display also comes with a 480Hz touch sampling rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor to smoothly and swiftly unlock their device and a comfortable swiping experience and in-hand feel with its quad-curved smooth edges and rear glass finishing.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which safeguards the phone against costly damage from falls and drops.

With this amazing display and Harman Kardon dual speakers, content never looked so good!

Image Credit: Supplied

Power, power and more power

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was this year’s first phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which completely redefines premium processing standards with its Adreno 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine and X60 modem – blending AI technology with lightning fast 5G connectivity. The processor’s cutting-edge 5nm process technology allows the smartphone to support 2K/120fps/HDR gaming with an octa-core design, and ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 which ramps up performance dramatically.

On the software front Xiaomi introduces MIUI 12.5 on the Mi 11. An intermediate update based on MIUI 12 with a strong focus on system optimizations, reducing CPU usage by up to 22%, power consumption by up to 15% , ensuring frictionless performance and graphics.

Last but not least, the phone comes packing a 4600mAh battery and can charge with a cable at up to 55W. Most importantly, the compatible 55W charger comes in the box!

Price and availability

The powerful Xiaomi Mi 11 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Dh2,999 and available to purchase from Xiaomi’s official sales channels including Carrefour, Lulu, SDG, Jacky’s, Amazon, Noon, IR channels, Mi home from 8th April. Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue colors are available for UAE customers.