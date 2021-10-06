Image Credit: Supplied

Global technology leader, Xiaomi, has officially launched its newest additions to the Xiaomi 11 family aimed to inspire creativity among smartphone users: Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and refreshed and stylish Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the UAE.

Continuously revolutionizing smartphone photography and videography, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro both offer a slew of innovative “Cinemagic” filmmaking features. At the same time, the ultra-slim, featherweight Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, is the perfect offering for users seeking a high-end stylish smartphone that includes innovative features to enable creativity.

Image Credit: Supplied

Xiaomi 11T Pro: The Ultimate Flagship for Cinemagic Filmmaking and Phenomenal Performance

Xiaomi has achieved another milestone with the launch of the cinematic powerhouse Xiaomi 11T Pro - Xiaomi’s first smartphone to launch globally with the company's proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology which will enable a 100% charge in just 17 minutes. This is achieved through innovative technologies such as dual charge pumps, dual-cell battery structure, MTW, Graphene application on Li-ion battery and Mi-FC technology. The safety of the battery is guaranteed by a TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, 34 charging and battery safety features, real-time temperature monitoring and other measures. All that while the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform delivers the power needed to propel a plethora of AI features.

Not only does Xiaomi 11T Pro pack a lot of performance punch, but it also features a powerful triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide-angle lens. On top of that, the smartphone boasts impressive computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in digital cameras.

Image Credit: Supplied

A real Cinemagic powerhouse wouldn’t be complete without a stunning, durable and responsive display. The DisplayMate A+ rated 6.67’’ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display is equipped with TrueColor, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It showcases over 1 billion colors, boasts 1000 nits of peak brightness, offers up to 480Hz touch sampling rate and is shielded by the strongest Corning Gorilla glass to date – Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Xiaomi 11T Pro further tops that up with Dolby Vision as well as dedicated dual speakers with Sound By Harman Kardon.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is available in three stylish colors with a brushed finish including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. With a starting price of Dh2399, Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels across the UAE.

The newly-launched Xiaomi 11T Pro 12+256GB will be available for pre-booking from 6th to 11th October and will come with a special gift of Xiaomi Flipbuds Pro worth Dh599.

It's Cinemagic! Xiaomi YouTube

Xiaomi 11T: The Cinemagic Powerhouse for Content Creation

Enjoy breathtaking shots with Xiaomi 11T triple camera featuring a 108MP high-resolution wide-angle, 120° ultra-wide angle, and 2x telemacro camera. The smartphone combines this with its one-click AI cinema modes to distill the tricks of professional cinematographers such as Time Freeze, Night Time-Lapse, Magic Zoom and other types of complicated shots into just a single click while the faintest of sounds is brought to life in cinematic fashion with Audio Zoom.

Xiaomi 11T 6.67’’ 120Hz flat AMOLED display equally delivers HDR10+ with stunning sharpness and crystal clarity, over 1 billion colors, a smorgasbord of eye care features and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring that the slightest tap on the screen will allow users to capture the perfect shot even in a fleeting moment.

The 11T keeps up with you throughout your day thanks to a power-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbo charging that gets to 100% in only 36 minutes

The Xiaomi 11T is also available with a brushed finish in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue; and comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB. Price starts at Dh1999 from official Xiaomi channels across the UAE.

Image Credit: Supplied

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Flagship-level Performance Housed in a Thin, Lightweight Package

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE unveils a sleek yet striking aesthetic, packing all the perks into an ultra-thin and lightweight body, measuring a mere 6.81mm and 158g. The design is further will accentuated by a razor-thin 1.88mm on both top and side bezels, as well as four choices of stylish color. While Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink are making a return, Xiaomi is adding a brand-new color - Snowflake White, matte and frosted white similar to freshly fallen snow.

Thanks to the 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers truly stunning ultra-vivid picture quality with vibrant colors, incredible brightness, contrast and amazing detail. Continuing the camera heritage of the Xiaomi 11 Family, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE delivers best-in-class shooting with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Bundled with a toolbox of AI-powered features including One-click AI cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode.

Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE leverages the power of 5G to elevate your daily experience. With ultra-fast connection at your fingertips, you can stream HD videos or resource-heavy games without lag, and enjoy crystal-clear video calls. The device is also equipped with a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging that powers up in no time.