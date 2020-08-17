The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes with a gorgeous display, a powerful processor and a stunning camera setup! Image Credit: Supplied

Xiaomi has brought forth value-for-money high-spec devices to the market for a decade now. To celebrate its 10th anniversary the brand is offering customers in the UAE a chance to get their hands on the Mi 10 5G with special bundle offer.

Mi 10 5G - Quad camera setup with an ultra-clear 108MP sensor

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 prioritizes photography and videography with its impressive hardware setup and software features at an affordable price point. The 5G enabled phone is equipped with an impressive 108MP primary sensor, which is one of the biggest smartphone sensors currently available in the market.

In addition to shooting ultra-clear 108MP shots, users can now document scenes in full perspective, thanks to Mi 10’s 13MP ultra wide-angle lens with 123°FOV. The device also includes one 2MP depth sensor lens and one 2MP macro lens.

The main camera’s laser auto-focus module, AI 2.0, and Night mode 2.0 join forces to capture unrivaled, sharp details during daytime photography and brighter, clearer photos at night or during low-light situations.

Mi 10 goes all in when it comes to videography - with the industry-leading UHD 8K 30fps video recording feature to capture every moment in detail. Moreover, its unique video modes – including Portrait video, Color focus, ShootSteady, Vlog, and slow motion – allow users to easily create cinematic quality content.

One of world’s best smartphone audio experiences

Leveraging best-in-class audio hardware, Mi 10 sports a symmetrical dual speaker system on both its top and bottom edges. The setup comprises of two 1216 super-linear speakers and another 1.0cc-equivalent speaker chamber with up to 0.5mm speaker amplitude. Mi 10 has been specially tuned for each and every volume level – this greatly assists in producing superior sound fidelity. These features blend perfectly together to create an extraordinary and immersive smartphone audio experience.

Introducing Xiaomi’s most elegant smartphone design

Beauty and functionality come together to form Xiaomi’s most elegant smartphone design ever in their Mi 10. It sports a 3D curved front and back with smooth contoured edges and slim side bezels that enable the Mi series’ most comfortable in-hand feel yet. To ensure durability, Mi 10 is fitted with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and rear surfaces, offering a gorgeous glossy back. Moreover, the device’s specially designed discrete in-display front camera minimizes bezels and allows for more display area.

The next generation display technology adopted by Mi 10 yields higher brightness (up to 1120nit maximum brightness) and better power efficiency over its predecessor, while a 90Hz SmoothSync display provides fast and fluid screen response for a seamless, stutter-free experience.

All in all, the Mi 10 delivers Xiaomi’s most pleasant display ever as its dual brightness sensors offer accurate brightness detection while various brightness modes ensure ultimate eye comfort. Mi 10 is also TÜV Rheinland low blue-light certified and verified by HDR10+ for their vivid visual experience.

Leading performance and speed

Mi 10 is powered by the latest 5G-enabled flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. Enhancing CPU, GPU, AI performance and the overall user experience, the 7nm chipset features a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz with the new Kyro 585 based on the ARM Cortex-A77 architecture, and also brings considerable improvements in power-efficiency. The impressive chipset is accompanied by ultra-high-speed RAM and storage combinations – LPDDR5 and UFS3.0, delivering exceptional write-read data and powerful computing capabilities.

Moreover, the device sports LiquidCool 2.0 technology – an advanced cooling system consisting of a large vapor chamber, as well as multi-layer graphite and graphene stacks that dissipate heat generated during long-term use. This ensures uninterrupted and intensive performance possibilities.

Catering to the increasing demand for high speed content consumption in the 5G era, Mi 10 not only offers 5G network connection, but also supports 5G MultiLink for simultaneous connection to three networks (2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and mobile data) for quick connection switching. Additionally, the device features Wi-Fi 6 support, the most advanced Wi-Fi standard currently available. This significantly increases the upload and download speeds, while reducing network congestion when connected to multiple devices.

Wireless charging-enabled

Under the hood, the sleek and stylish Mi 10 sports an ultra-high-capacity 4,780mAh battery that comes with 30W wired and wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

Mi 10’s ultra-realistic vibration system delivers crisper, more realistic haptic feedback than ever before as it offers 150 different vibration options. These updated haptics considerably improve acceleration strength and consistency.

Mi 10 also offers multifunctional NFC and IR blaster capabilities for daily access to swift payment transactions and quick remote control of home appliances.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G – Pricing and Availability

