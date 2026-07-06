Why investors are betting billions on X Square Robot's embodied AI vision

The fresh funding will be used to deepen research into embodied AI, strengthen its robotics platform and expand commercial deployments as the company pursues its long-term goal of building robots that can operate confidently in the physical world.

Unlike conventional robots that follow fixed instructions, X Square Robot's machines are designed to learn from experience. They see their surroundings, understand what is happening, decide what to do next and then carry out the task. More importantly, they continue learning every time they interact with people and places.

"Since day one, X Square Robot has focused on in-house development of foundation models, pursuing a challenging but necessary path," says Wang Qian, Founder and CEO of X Square Robot. "Today, our investments in embodied AI models, scalable, model-driven high-quality data pipeline system, and real-world deployment are beginning to deliver clear results."

Driving X Square Robot’s general-purpose embodied AI robots are its WALL series of foundation models. Rather than treating vision, language and movement as separate problems, the models combine them into a single system, enabling robots to understand instructions, recognise objects, plan their next move and react to changes around them.