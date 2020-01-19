Some users said the issue was restricted to image sharing on the app

Image Credit: IANS

Dubai: WhatsApp users reported issues with the messaging app on Sunday. In the latest update, the issue seemed to have been rectified, as per user accounts.

UAE users said they were unable to send multimedia files or voice messages on the popular app.

DownDetector.com - a website that is used by internet users worldwide to report issues using apps or websites - logged multiple complaints about the outage on Sunday afternoon.

On Twitter, #WhatsAppDown had started trending, with many users sharing memes about the outage.

Some users said on Twitter that they were unable to send or share stickers, audio files and photos.