Among all wearables, smartwatches have hung on, and they are genuinely gaining popularity – perhaps slowly, but surely. Smartwatches are incredibly useful because they not only tell you the date and time but they are capable of doing a bunch of other stuff like keeping you connected via calls and messages, track your fitness, monitor your health, deliver a range of different notifications from the apps downloaded on your smartphone and many more other useful features.

If you want the top smartwatch, you are looking for a real jack of trades. You need a watch that will keep you connected to the world around you, look good to the extent of matching any outfit you wear, feel good when you wear it for long hours, monitor your health, track your efforts when exercising, last for a long time between charges, and one with useful tools like alarm, timers and reminders to help keep you at the top of your game.

Huawei recently announced the launch of the Huawei Watch 3|3 Pro which bring convenient and smart life experiences that are underpinned by enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and all-scenario interconnectivity. If you are on the lookout for grabbing a new smartwatch in the UAE then you must surely have the new Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro in your radar and here is exactly why.

Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro

The Huawei Watch 3 Series bring consumers convenient and smart life experiences that are underpinned by enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and all-scenario interconnectivity. On top of elegant design ID, high-end finishing, eSim connectivity, ultra-long battery life, health and fitness monitoring features, the Huawei Watch 3│3 Pro bring new features such as a high-precision temperature sensor for the first time to support skin temperature detection, handwashing detection and fall detection. The new smartwatches will be stylish smart companion that help users continuously monitor their workout progress and health conditions with science-based solutions no matter where their lives take them.

eSIM and Long Battery Life

The Huawei Watch 3│3 Pro support standalone connectivity. By activating the eSIM service on their smartphones, users can share the phone number as well as voice and data plans between their smartphone and smartwatch.

Huawei Watch 3 Series feature ultra-long battery life, supporting up-to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides up-to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

Redefining smartwatch aesthetics

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro is made of an aerospace-grade titanium fused with sapphire glass lens that guarantees durability. The Pro variant is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions and the test of time, offering an incredible level of protection at any given moment.

The back body of the Huawei Watch 3 series is made of a hi-tech ceramic material that uses nano zirconia powder, achieved only after 42 rounds of processes including precision high temperature polishing that reaches over 1,400°C, and fusing with sapphire glass lens. The process brings out a surface that is not only warm to the touch, smooth, skin-friendly, but also capable of accurate heart rate monitoring. The Huawei Watch 3 series come with a 3D rotating crown with tactile feedback for the first time.

The Huawei Watch 3│3 Pro debuts with a more expansive selection of watch faces and watch straps that provide options for users to personalise their smartwatch. With a wide range of innovative and interesting themes including technology, gaming, DIY and short videos, the watch faces can be mixed and matched with fluoroelastomer and leather straps to create the perfect accessory to go with any outfit.

All-day health monitoring

The Huawei Watch 3│3 Pro is a professional fitness monitoring assistant, offering over 100 workout modes, skin temperature detection with the new high-precision temperature sensor, fall detection and SOS alert. Coupled with health monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep and pressure, the smartwatch series’ comprehensive feature set allows users to stay up to date on their health condition.

Super Device Smart Travel Experience

Thanks to its Super Device capabilities providing a truly intelligent experience across all types of scenarios, Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro users can connect directly from the convenience of their smartwatches to several smart applications.

Huawei has collaborated with many local, regional and international entities to release their apps into the Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro such as Emirates, Talabat and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). These are the first partners to see their apps running on the new Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro also supports Smart Hand Gesture Control*, which intelligently senses various hand gestures. For instance, you can answer an incoming call by releasing a clenched fist with a raised wrist.

All day activity, Dual GPS

Huawei Watch 3 Pro features high-precision multi-mode GNSS which supports GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Watch 3 and QZSS, so it does not only receive more satellite data for positioning but also make motion recording more reliable and motion trajectory more accurate. Moreover, the trajectory optimisation algorithm enhances the trajectory accuracy in complex scenes, which can ensure that the user's workout data is recorded accurately, and at the same time, the actual route can be tracked. After each workout, users can generate a motion trajectory and share via social media with one click.

Huawei nova 8

An exceptional photography wizardry that captures your moment

Inside the Nebular Camera System is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64MP HD Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, which lets users capture when exploring.

Lightning-fast charging that lets you have more fun and achieve more

Huawei nova 8 runs fast and smooth no matter for browsing social feeds or playing games. It doesn’t easily get heated either, thanks to the 3D graphene cooling technology. Even when binge-watching, Huawei nova 8 has it covered with its superb heat dissipation capacity.

The 66W Huawei SuperCharge support saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently, especially during games and movies. It can be charged to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes . In the time it takes to have breakfast or a cup of coffee, users can have the phone fully charged and ready to go.

A superb design and display that showcase your taste and show you great visuals

Made for the way people today browse and play, the display on the Huawei nova 8 supports 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate to make every touch and scroll responsive. With 10-bit colour depth and up to 392 ppi, the display can render up to 1.07 billion colours. Whether for browsing social feeds, reality shows or live streaming, the display shows smoother gradients and more realistic content in vivid colours.

Price and Pre-Orders in the UAE

The Huawei Watch 3 comes in Active Edition priced at Dh1599 and Classic Edition priced at Dh1699, and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro comes in Classic Edition priced at Dh1999. Pre-orders in the UAE will start from August 26th and come with gift offer worth Dh529 - Huawei Freebuds 3.