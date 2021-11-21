Eight-year-old tries the new Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition Video Credit: Evangeline Elsa

Dubai: Have an important work meeting and thinking of handing your toddler a tab to keep them busy? But, scared of allowing them to use it unsupervised? Fret not, there’s a solution.

My son, like most other generation Alpha children (born in the early 2010s), has that innate attraction to screens. And, as an internet-savvy millennial mum, who is well aware of the dangers of the world wide web, one of my main concerns over the past few years has been to ensure my child’s safety on the internet, even when I am not watching over him.

Enter the new Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition. This latest addition to the Huawei MatePad T Kids Edition Series is specifically designed keeping in mind children’s online safety, while ensuring that they remain engaged, learn new things, and get creative.

Made for children aged 3 to 8 years old, the product boasts of a sleek and minimal design, portable and child-friendly case, a Kids’ Corner full of rich educational content, eye protection, secure parental assistant, and a lot more.

Online safety

Coming back to unsupervised access, you can’t keep your growing toddler on a single game application, they get bored quite easily. Their curious minds and tiny fingers quickly wander to tap on other apps to find something new.

A great thing about the new Huawei MatePad T Kids Edition is that it comes with an app called the Kids Corner. And to solve the problem of supervision, it comes with a feature wherein parents can lock this app in use. This means your tiny one cannot close the app till you, or a supervising adult does not provide the password to exit the app.

It’s like an online playpen of sorts, the child is engaged and you don’t have to be worried.

On the Kids’ Corner, parents can manage time spent, apps used, and other viewable content. Parents can also set multiple designated time limit intervals throughout the day. In the profile settings, parents can also gain access to their children’s usage records, allowing them to log their children’s usage time and monitor the apps used over any given period.

Perfect for tiny hands

Tired of those cracked corners on your child’s tabs? The Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition comes in 8- and 9.7-inch screen size variations and has a bright blue-and-green protective case. The case is attractive to children and is made from environmentally safe silicone and a curved back, offering a delicate and rounded grip.

The anti-shock case is made from environmentally safe silicone, and comes with an attached stylus pen. Image Credit: Huawei

The case is anti-shock and wraps fully around the device, offering protection for the tablet while also keeping it clean. The tablet is comfortable to hold, and fun to use with an attached bright blue stylus pen that can be stowed away in the case. A convenient handle allows children to easily tow the tablet around wherever they go.

Eyesight protection

Did you know that Generation Alpha is also referred to as the Glass Generation? That’s because they are the first group who will be immersed in technology their entire lives. The Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition has addressed another main concern that most parents have – how will excessive usage of screens affect my child’s eyes? The new tab leverages the power of technology to protect children's eyesight. It has a built-in colour adjustment module that intelligently adjusts the content on the display, offering a discrete eye protection mode. With help from an ambient light sensor, the tablet also enables multi-layered eye protection for your child’s eyes, with additional features like Bumpy Road Alerts, Posture Alerts, eBook mode, and more, which can all be toggled on and off in the Kids’ Corner.

Educational apps

Most parents have looked through app stores to find that right educational app that does not cost a lot. Other than the Painting, Recorder, and Camera options, the Kids’ Corner comes with interesting features that help to stimulate your child’s mind. Huawei has partnered with Azoomee and BabyBus, two of the leading educational developers creating apps for children. The Huawei MatePad T Kids Edition comes with a free three-month membership to Baby Panda World, and a free one-year membership to Azoomee. With a constant stream of updated content, these apps allow children to keep learning, and have fun while doing it. BabyBus is an internet company providing children with creative and educational content. The company has released over 200 apps and 2,500 episodes of animations, as well as over 5,000 audio stories. Their products are available in 12 languages in 160 countries and regions worldwide.