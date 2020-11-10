To capture those treasured moments in life, the V20 series offers innovative selfie capabilities Image Credit: Supplied

Vivo today released the V20 and V20 SE - part of the all-new V20 series. A realization of vivo’s commitment to user-centric design, the V20 series offers innovative selfie capabilities that allow users to record and capture those perfect moments in their lives. With cutting-edge camera technology, a trendy design, and strong all-around performance, the V20 series devices perfectly complement the lifestyles of the young, fast-moving, and fashion-savvy consumers.

“Vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs, we developed V20 series to provide leading camera technology packed in a sleek, but affordable, device,” said Jet Xu, Head of Middle East and Africa Business, vivo. “V20 series is ideal for young consumers who like to take regular photos and record life’s shiny moments, while the trendy design makes it a perfect accessory for their lifestyles.”

The vivo V20 makes its way to the UAE Supplied

V20

V20’s leading 44MP Eye Autofocus front camera allows users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities. The lens features Eye Autofocus (AF), which uses advanced algorithms to track and focus on moving selfie subjects. By sharpening photo and video quality for mobile subject tracking, the feature is optimal for a wide range of user scenarios like taking vlogs. Quality is further enhanced through the Steadiface Stable Selfie Video feature, which stabilizes the subject while shooting videos through a face focused algorithm that performs edge cropping in a targeted manner. These features reflect vivo’s deep understanding of common user problems when shooting photos and videos with a smartphone.

The V20 front camera is also packed with a host of additional features—Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie—that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life’s special moments. Meanwhile, the 64MP-8MP-2MP back camera setup features Super Night Mode on the main lens, which supports tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and Stylish Night Filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios. The device also features Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras.

. Image Credit: Supplied

V20 also sports an ultra sleek and light design, measuring 7.38mm thin and weighing only 170g (the body thickness of the V20 Sunset Melody edition is 7.48 mm). With AG Matte Glass adding a soft and delicate touch, as well as Dual Tone Step, V20 complements the styles of trendy young consumers.

V20 is built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for fast-moving users to complete their everyday tasks with their mobile. V20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, delivering smooth performance for applications and games. A 4,000mAh (TYP) battery with vivo’s 33W FlashCharge technology brings solid durability and fast charging time, providing for a more convenient mobile experience and allowing users to record themselves and lighten their lives in more scenarios.

V20 SE

V20 SE’s 32MP front camera allows users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities. The device offers a range of interesting stickers and special effects, as well as convenient photo and short video production and sharing, satisfying the consumer need of connecting socially through fun selfie photos and videos. Super Night Mode—supported on both the front camera and the main lens of the 48MP-8MP-2MP rear camera setup—enables users to capture high quality shots at low-light scenarios.

. Image Credit: Supplied

V20 SE sports an ultra sleek and light design, with a 3D glass body measuring 7.83mm thin, making it a complement to the styles of trendy young consumers. The 6.44 inch FHD+ OLED screen also delivers remarkably crisp images, making images and videos come to life.

V20 SE is built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for fast-moving users to complete their everyday tasks with their mobile. V20 SE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, delivering smooth performance for applications, with Multi-Turbo No 4.X and Ultra Game Mode making V20 SE a strong device for gaming. A 4,100mAh (TYP) battery with vivo’s 33W FlashCharge technology brings solid durability and fast charging time, providing for a more convenient mobile experience and allowing users to record themselves and lighten their lives in more scenarios. The device is also built with the Jovi AI assistant who can continuously meet users’ needs for an efficient lifestyle.

. Image Credit: Supplied