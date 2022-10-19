Keeping in mind our growing dependency for big-screen laptops with a portable form factor, Asus has created the world’s first foldable 17.3-inch laptop. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features a flexible OLED panel with an exclusive foldable hinge, which enables unparalleled mobility. When folded, it is an easy-to-carry 12.5-inch device, which transforms into an expansive 17.3-inch visual experience when unfolded.

Tough and sophisticated

The chassis of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is made of a magnesium alloy finished in a black colour. It features the new Asus logo design for a clean, polished and modern look. To ensure that its hinge is well protected, it features a built-in leather kickstand that also doubles to keep the device upright when needed. With a total standalone weight of 1.5 kg, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can fit into your handbag or backpack. And to ensure durability in any scenario, the hinge and OLED panel of the device has passed over 30,000 open and close cycles during the testing process.

Image Credit:

Incredible visual experience

You find a 17.3-inch OLED touchscreen with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 2,560 x 1,920 resolution. This makes for up to an 87 per-cent screen-to-body ratio and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. As with all Asus OLED panels, there is customizable color gamut functionality, allowing for a switch between 100 per-cent DCI-P3 and sRGB coverage, Pantone Validation for more accurate colors and certified VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black for up to a 500-nit peak brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with a more detailed viewing experience.

To enhance the viewing experience of others, Asus has included a 5MP camera that combines a color sensor, Asus’ 3D Noise Reduction technology and AI webcam effect functions to improve video conferencing. This means better light optimization when on a video call, the ability to blur your background for privacy reasons, eye tracking for natural-feeling interactions and motion tracking to always keep your face centered during calls.

Image Credit: Supplied

Versatile usage modes

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED allows users to experience it in different ways. With its foldable form and Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard, it can be used in ‘Laptop mode’, making for a 12.5-inch 3:2 display. The same can be altered for the device to be used in ‘Laptop mode’ with a virtual touchscreen keyboard. If you want more screen real estate, then ‘Extended mode’ is the way to go, offering essentially two 12.5-inch displays alongside the Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard. By unfolding the device completely, you get ‘Desktop mode’ for a full 17.3-inch PC experience.

If you want to use the Zenbook 17 Fold without the keyboard, handheld modes are also convenient. For example, ‘Reader mode’ turns the device into a convenient e-book reader when slightly folded, whereas completely unfolding the device gives you access to ‘Tablet mode’ to use the screen as a canvas for your creative work or to watch movies. The latter is also enhanced by the amazing quad-speaker audio system found on the Zenbook 17 Fold, featuring Dolby Atmos support and Harman Kardon tuning for louder and richer sound effects compared to other laptops of a similar size.

Image Credit: Supplied

Impressive specifications

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-series processors, up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED meets the requirements of an Intel Evo platform, which guarantees a certain set of hardware specifications and key experience targets for an exceptional mobile experience. This includes features such as instant wake and long battery life in combination with the 75Wh cell on-board to cover a full day of work or play.

Moreover, the laptop’s processor features an unprecedented new hybrid architecture, which offers a unique combination of two ‘Performance’ cores and eight ‘Efficient’ cores. This translates directly to real-world performance, matching what you are doing on the machine. The ‘Performance’ cores are designed to maximize single-thread performance and for gaming whereas the ‘Efficient’ core delivers multithreaded performance for tasks that can run in parallel like image rendering.

Connectivity wise, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and tri-band WiFi 6E. Each Thunderbolt 4 port can support up to 40Gbps of data bandwidth, DisplayPort and power delivery. This makes it possible for the laptop to easily connect with storage devices and external 4K displays. When used alone or connected to a display, Asus’ ScreenXpert functionality also presents a user interface that allows for more interaction between windows on screen. Switching displays and applications is easily possible with the software also providing a view of all open applications at a quick glance.

Pricing and availability