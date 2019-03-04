Nasser Salim, General Manager of Emirates Data Clearing House. Set up in 1994, EDCH is the sole data-clearing house in the Middle East. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: For the UAE’s SIM card maker, the emergence of eSIMs is opening up a further round of possibilities.

“It cannot be stressed enough that reliable, high-quality SIM cards help to minimise both revenue loss [for mobile network operators] and subscriber dissatisfaction caused by difficulties in connecting to the network,” said Nasser Salim, General Manager of Emirates Data Clearing House (EDCH). “The eSIM is an important evolution in network access technology, allowing for increased mobility and simplified access to mobile networks.

“eSIM profile provisioning services and SIM card solutions was a major focus for EDCH at Mobile World Congress this year. By investing in SIM cards with appropriate memory capacities, operators can benefit from installing applications using over-the-air (OTA) technology. “For machine-to-machine (M2M) applications, the eSIM is already bringing substantial benefits to operators and business customers.”

Set up in 1994, EDCH is the sole data-clearing house in the Middle East. “EDCH will continue to evolve and enrich its portfolio of products,” the official added. “In 2019, we will look at including advanced analytics and tools that will manage their roaming needs in a hassle-free environment.

“We will continue to invest in launching reliable and robust solutions for mobile network operators across our markets. This will enable our clients to provide their customers quality services and solutions.”

EDCH currently serves more than 60 operators across four continents in 30-plus countries. “We foresee immense opportunities for 2019,” Salim added. “Our business messaging solution “e-message” helps enterprises capitalise on the enormous market potential by reaching out to a targeted market segment with focused marketing campaigns. It also empowers all types of enterprises to automate their workflow with our messaging capabilities.

“With EDCH’s bespoke messaging solutions, corporates can monetise market opportunities and convert them into enduring sources of revenue without spending on capex (capital expenditure), opex (operating expenditure), or management/maintenance of the solution.”

The company also offers another messaging product, the “Smart-Protect”. “By incorporating the solution, MNOs are assured of full visibility and control over the A2P (application-to-person) SMS traffic being terminated into their networks due to near real-time updates and security rules,” Salim said.

“EDCH has served as a mobility solutions partner for MNOs for two decades due to our long-term vision to lead in driving innovation and technological advancement. This has helped our customers access the best in technology enabling them to focus on their core business objectives to provide superior customer service and enhance shareholder value.”

Application-to-Person (A2P) offerings are a key focus for EDCH. Its two messaging products — Smart-Protect and E-Message — offer “network security and revenue assurance to mobile network operators and diverse business messaging solutions to the enterprises spanning across various scales and verticals”.